Man given $2 million bond for deadly Lewisville shooting

A Mesquite man accused of shooting another man to death in Lewisville has been arrested and was given a $2 million bond on Wednesday.

Aarion Morris, 39, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Jonathan Berto of Corinth, according to Lewisville Police.

On Sunday, June 9, officers responded to the 1200 block of South IH-35E around 5 p.m. after reports of a dead person being along the northbound service road. Upon arrival, police found Berto's body and learned that he had been mortally wounded by gunfire.

Morris was arrested without incident on Tuesday, June 11, in the 1800 block of Range Drive in Mesquite. He was booked into Lewisville City Jail on his charges.

"I want to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Berto. This is a tragic event, and their loss is something we feel here at the Lewisville Police Department,” said Chief Brook Rollins.

"I also want to recognize our officers, detectives, and support personnel who worked tirelessly from the beginning of this case to see it through to a successful arrest.”

The fatal shooting is still under investigation by Lewisville Police homicide detectives. Anyone with pertinent information can contact Detective Scott Kelly at 972.219.3628.