Man Found Fatally Shot in Dallas Friday; Police

A man was found fatally shot in a restaurant parking lot Dallas early Friday morning, the Dallas Police Department said.
At approximately 4:53 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at 3118 Al Lipscomb Way.
Upon arrival, officers found a Black man, who was shot multiple times, lying on the ground in the parking lot of a restaurant, according to police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the man did not have any identification and is currently unidentified.
A fingerprint analysis will be conducted to determine his identify, police said.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or via email at guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #147600-2020.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information called into 214-373-TIPS that leads to an arrest and indictment.