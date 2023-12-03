Arlington

Man found dead inside car after shooting at apartment complex in Arlington

By NBCDFW Staff

Arlington Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death inside a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex Sunday evening.

The fatal shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of Forest Hollow Lane.

The Arlington Police Department said when officers responded to a reported shooting in the area, they found the body of a man inside a car with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not released any details regarding a suspect, and they said investigators are working to determine what happened.

