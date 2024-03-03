Man found dead hours after 16-year-old killed on same street in Dallas, investigation underway

Police are investigating a man's "unexplained death" after his body was found in a Dallas neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Dallas Police responded to the 3500 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard around 2:10 a.m. after a call for service.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of 38-year-old Victor Taylor Jr. at the location.

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 3300 block of the same street after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death. Authorities did not say if Taylor's death and the fatal shooting of the teenage boy were connected.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Taylor's death as a homicide but did not reveal any details on how the victim died.

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.