Boy, 16, gunned down in Dallas shooting on Southern Oaks Boulevard

A homicide investigation is underway after a teenage boy was shot and killed in a Dallas neighborhood Friday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received a call around 8:50 p.m. about a shooting in the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released due to his age. The police department did not reveal any details about the suspect's description or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is urged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.