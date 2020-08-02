Haltom City

Man Fatally Stabs 7-Year-Old Brother: Haltom City Police

Police have not released a possible motive

A seven-year-old was fatally stabbed by his 20-year-old on Saturday evening, according to Haltom City police.

A man has been charged with capital murder after Haltom City police say he stabbed his 7-year-old brother to death Saturday night.

Officers were called about 9:45 p.m. to a home the 4000 block of Orien Street, where they found the child with multiple stab wounds. The Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified the victim as Jacob Gabriel Brito.

While some officers were providing first aid to the victim, police found the suspect nearby at Katrine Street and Katrine Court.

Police said the suspect, Brito's 20-year-old brother, Isidro Brito Bruno, had a self-inflicted wound to his upper body. He was taken into custody and brought to John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment.

The victim was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center, where he died.

Brito Bruno has been booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a capital murder charge. His bail has been set at $250,000.

Police have not determined a motive.

Haltom City
