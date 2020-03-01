Euless

Man Found Shot in Euless Apartment Complex Laundry Room Dies: Police

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday night at a Euless apartment complex, police say.

Officers found the man about 9:15 p.m. in the laundry room at the Manchester Apartments in the 100 block of Manchester Drive, near West Airport Freeway, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Baylor Scott and Medical Center Grapevine, where he died, police said.

Any witnesses or possible suspects had left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information may call Detective Coffee at 817-685-1535. Anonymous tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477, or by visiting 469tips.com.

