Man Fatally Shot Following Argument in Joppa: Dallas Police

Police found Travis Crowder inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds

Dallas police say a 42-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in the 8100 block of Carbondale Street.

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday after an argument with another man turned into a fight, Dallas police say.

Officers responded about 3:10 a.m. to a shooting in the 8100 block of Carbondale Street in Joppa, where they met the suspect in the front yard of a home.

The suspect told police he had shot someone inside. He was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered, police said.

Officers found Travis Crowder inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect told detectives that he and Crowder had gotten into an argument that escalated into a fight, and that he shot Crowder multiple times, police said.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, faces a murder charge. His name will be released after he is officially booked into jail.

