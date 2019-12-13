Fort Worth

Man Fatally Shot During Struggle at Fort Worth Apartment

Details on what led to struggle, shooting to come

Fort Worth police investigate a shooting at the Casa Villa apartments, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's east side Friday afternoon.

The shooting took place at the Casa Villa Apartments on the 6100 block of Oakway Lane, near Interstate 30 and East Loop 820.

Police said two men were involved in a struggle shortly after 2 p.m. and that one of the men ended up getting shot.

The injured man, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital where he died.

No arrests have been announced and police have not said if they plan to file any charges in the case.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and more details are expected to be released at a later time.

