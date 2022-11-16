Fort Worth

Man Fatally Shot by Officers at Fort Worth Gas Station, Police Say

Officers were told that a male was walking back and forth inside the store with a gun in his hand

A man is dead after a shooting involving Fort Worth officers at a gas station early Wednesday morning, according to police.

At around 12:40 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls in reference to a person with a weapon at a local QuikTrip. Officers were told that a male was walking back and forth inside the store with a gun in his hand.

According to police, when the officers arrived on the scene a few minutes later, the man walked out the front of the store with a handgun and immediately started firing his weapon toward officers.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect then immediately started performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He has not been identified at this time.

At this time it is unknown what occurred leading up to this situation.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released in the upcoming days.

