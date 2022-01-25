Man Faces Capital Murder Charges After Teen Brothers Shot and Killed Monday

One person is facing capital murder charges in the deaths of two teenage brothers who were fatally shot Monday morning at a home in North Richland Hills.

North Richland Hills police said officers were called to a shooting at a residence on the 5100 block of Gibbons Drive. When officers arrived at the home shortly before 6 a.m., they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified as 17-year-old Anthony Aponte, was pronounced dead at the scene while his brother, identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Aponte, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he died about an hour later.

Investigators said a person who knew the victims and was known to the family became a person of interest early in the investigation.

Police identified that person as Jesse Lyn Williams, though they did not reveal any information on how Williams became a suspect or what the motive may have been for the shootings.

North Richland Hills police said they began surveillance of Williams on Monday and that when he left his home Monday night officers with the Fort Worth Police Department attempted a traffic stop. Police said Williams didn't pull over and instead led them on a short vehicle and foot pursuit before he was taken into custody.

Williams is being held on capital murder charges with his bond set at $2 million. It's not clear if Williams has obtained an attorney.

Investigators said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public related to this case and that the investigation into the murders is ongoing.