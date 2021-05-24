Dallas

Man Faces Murder Charge in Connection to Mother's Death: Police

NBC 5 News

A man faces a murder charge in connection to the death of his mother, whose body was found inside a vehicle in southwest Dallas Monday morning, police say.

Officers responded to a call about a woman in a vehicle at 8:59 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Ledbetter Drive, Dallas police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said 51-year-old Rhonda Jones Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnny Lynn Jones, 34, was arrested and charged with murder.

Johnny Lynn Jones, 34.
Dallas Police Department
Johnny Lynn Jones, 34.

He is held at the Dallas County Jail, police said. His bond had not yet been set as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us