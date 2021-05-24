Man Faces Murder Charge in Connection to Mother's Death: Police

A man faces a murder charge in connection to the death of his mother, whose body was found inside a vehicle in southwest Dallas Monday morning, police say.

Officers responded to a call about a woman in a vehicle at 8:59 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Ledbetter Drive, Dallas police said.

Police said 51-year-old Rhonda Jones Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnny Lynn Jones, 34, was arrested and charged with murder.

Dallas Police Department

He is held at the Dallas County Jail, police said. His bond had not yet been set as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.