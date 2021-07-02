Man Faces Money Laundering Charges After Crashing Corvette into Lake Worth Building

A Lake Worth man is facing charges for money laundering and unlawful carrying of a weapon after crashing a Corvette into a vacant building.

According to the Lake Worth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a crash in the 3600 block of Roberts Cut Off Road near Azle Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police said when officers arrived, they found that a Chevrolet Corvette had driven off the roadway and into a vacant building.

Witnesses informed officers that the driver was walking away from the scene carrying a backpack, police said.

According to police, officers located the driver in Lake Worth Park a short distance from the crash.

The driver, 24-year-old Marcos Diaz, was detained by police. Officers learned that Diaz had two active arrest warrants out of Tarrant County for delivery of less than 50 pounds of marijuana and evading arrest with a vehicle, police said.

Police said officers noticed a significant amount of money spread across the dashboard of the vehicle at the crash site. Officers found more than $18,000 in cash inside the vehicle, a loaded pistol, a duffle bag that smelled of marijuana, and a backpack containing $20,000 in cash, police said.

According to police, in addition to the outstanding warrants, Diaz is being charged with money laundering and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The incident is still under investigation, and additional charges may be filed, police said.