Man Drowns in Lake Arlington After Falling Off Personal Watercraft

Man was wearing a life jacket, police say, but it was the wrong size

A 35-year-old Arlington man drowned in Lake Arlington Tuesday after riding a personal watercraft.

Arlignton police said they responded to call for an unresponsive person at about 6:30 p.m. where someone had fallen into the water and drowned.

Police said the victim's friends pulled the man ashore and tried CPR but that they were not able to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Antwoin Bradford, of Arlington, and listed his cause of death as drowning. The ME's report said the man was pulled ashore on the Fort Worth side of the lake at Eugene McCray Park at Lake Arlington.

Bradford, police said, was wearing a life jacket when he fell into the water but that it was not the proper size.

