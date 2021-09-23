Grand Prairie

Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Grand Prairie

The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 8100 block of Lake Ridge Parkway killing a motorcycle rider.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Lake Ridge when the operator lost control and struck a guardrail.

The motorcycle rider, a 60-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

This accident remains under investigation.

