Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Arlington

Arlington police responded to a major crash involving a motorcycle shortly before 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the 6200 block of Insterstate Highway 20.

Investigators say a motorcycle was traveling westbound on I-20 and for an unknown reason the driver of the motorcycle fell off onto the main lanes of the freeway.

The motorcycle continued on without the driver and struck a car. No injuries were reported of those in the car.

The male driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

Detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses to determine what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator David Szatkowski 817-459-5786.