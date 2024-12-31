A man died Monday night in an accidental shooting at a Fort Worth gun range, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, at about 8:50 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a shooting inside Shoot Smart, a gun range along the 10400 block of North Freeway.

Officers arrived to find an adult man with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was treated by firefighters and paramedics but was pronounced dead at 9:06 p.m.

Witnesses told police the man had a firearm malfunction and was attempting to clear it when the gun discharged.

Police did not confirm the man's name or say what type of weapon he was using. His identity will be released after his family has been notified of his death.

No foul play is suspected and police said the department's homicide unit is leading the investigation.