Man Climbs Onto Dallas Crane; Police Close Singleton Boulevard

Singleton Boulevard closed in West Dallas between Crossman Avenue and Conroe Street

Three blocks of Singleton Boulevard in West Dallas are closed Monday morning after a man climbed onto a crane stretching over the street.

The man has been walking along the boom, which is over Singleton Boulevard. Dallas Police are at the scene and have also climbed up on top of the crane and have been communicating with the man, but so far have not convinced him to come down.

The road below was closed in both directions between Conroe Street and Crossman Avenue as a precaution.

NBC 5 has learned the crane operator arrived at work at about 7 a.m. and found the man on top of the crane. When the man refused to get off of the boom, the operator called the police.

Dallas Police have shut down Singleton Boulevard after a man climbed up on a crane and refused to come down, on Feb. 13, 2023.

