Man Charged With Killing Sister’s Boyfriend After Night Filled With Drinking, Fighting

A Fort Worth man is in jail, accused of fatally shooting his sister's boyfriend during an evening where the three drank and argued inside her Fort Worth residence, police say.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, 23-year-old Clifford Jon Morris was drinking with his sister, 28-year-old Brandi Morris, and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Greg Mitchell, at her home on the 2000 block of May Street when the couple got into an argument.

Hours later, when Brandi left to buy more alcohol, someone shot Greg several times as he laid in a bed inside the home. Paramedics told homicide detectives they found a gun concealed in the victim's front right pocket and that they had to remove in order to try to safely save his life.

In an interview with detectives, Brandi told police the argument upset her brother and that he ended up leaving at about 3 a.m. She said she left at about 8 a.m. to get more beer and that as she returned she heard a gunshot. She said she went inside her home and discovered her boyfriend had been shot.

Police said in the affidavit that Brandi told investigators she was walking back from the store with her brother but that he walked off and out of her sight for about 15-20 minutes. She said when she last saw him he was wearing a black jacket, sweatshirt, white undershirt and blue jean shorts.

A neighbor told police that after hearing the gunshot a man matching her brother's description was seen running from the home.

Police said they tracked down Clifford and that he volunteered to be interviewed by homicide detectives. Clifford told police he was at Brandi's drinking with them both and that he observed Greg "being verbally abusive" to his sister and "at one time he put her against the wall."

Clifford said the argument escalated and at about 3 a.m. he was supposed to leave with his mother to go calm down but that he refused to go. He said they continued to argue into the morning about how Greg was treating Brandi and that he didn't like how he was talking to him. Police said Clifford said he felt threatened but didn't say specifically what Greg said that made him feel that way.

In the affidavit, police said Clifford told them Greg had a gun that was visible, tucked into his waistband.

Clifford then demonstrated for detectives how he walked to the side of the bed where Greg was laying, pulled a gun out of his jacket pocket and fired at Greg several times. He said he then ran from the home and threw his gun in an alley.

Police were able to later find the gun, a 9mm handgun, and a black jacket in the alley. The ammunition matched the spent shell casings found at the residence, police said.

Officials charged Clifford with murder. He is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 bond. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.