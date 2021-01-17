Man Charged in 22-Year-Old's Slaying in South Dallas

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the slaying of another man earlier this month in South Dallas, police say.

Officers responded at about 9 a.m. on Jan. 9 to a call about a dead body near a road in the 2900 block of Municipal Street.

Ricardo Xavier Rangel, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of homicidal violence, police said.

As they investigated, police identified Isaac Trevino, who was already in custody on an unrelated charge, as the suspect.

Trevino was booked into the Dallas County jail on Jan. 9 and has been charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

His bail is set at $715,000.