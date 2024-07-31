A man's death is under investigation in Collin County after his body was found at a McKinney home Wednesday morning.

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, a person being treated at a local emergency room reported there was an unconscious man with a head injury at his home.

The sheriff's office said deputies went to the home on Billy Mitchell Drive and found a deceased man inside.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed investigators marking off a large area of the rural property with crime scene tape.

NBC 5 News Investigators in Collin County look into the death of a man at a home along Billy Mitchell Drive, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Officials with the sheriff's department did not confirm anything else about the man's identity or his possible cause of death.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.