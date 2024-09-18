Man arrested, accused in brazen assault of woman in Downtown Dallas

A man is in custody, accused of hitting a woman in the head and knocking her to the ground in Downtown Dallas last week.

Dallas police said Wednesday that 36-year-old Antonio Banks was in custody and faced a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in the attack.

Last week, surveillance video surfaced showing a woman waiting at the corner of Field and Elm streets in Downtown Dallas at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday when she was approached from behind by a man holding something in his hand. The man is seen on video striking the woman in the head, causing her to collapse onto the sidewalk.

After hitting the woman, the man casually crossed the street. Three others who were only feet away from the woman when she was struck continued walking without attempting to stop her attacker or checking on her wellbeing.

Dallas police did not say how they identified Banks as a suspect in the woman's assault.

Online records from the Dallas County Jail showed Banks is being held on bonds totaling $150,500 for the assault charge, an unrelated trespassing charge and a parole violation. It's unclear if Banks has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.