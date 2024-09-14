Vicious attack caught on camera in Downtown Dallas

It was a bold attack in broad daylight caught on camera.

Surveillance video, shared with NBC 5 by The Dallas Morning News, shows a woman waiting at the corner of Field and Elm Streets in downtown Dallas when a man approaches her from behind, strikes her in the head with an object and causes her to fall. Then the man casually walks off.

Novah Lynn crosses the intersection en route home from the library.

“I didn't think people were actually coming and like hitting people out of nowhere just for no reason because that lady was literally just trying to cross the street,” said Lynn.

The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded after the attack and said the woman was taken to a hospital.

Surveillance cameras recorded the attack at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday.



It was less than an hour after three people, including a Dallas ISD student, were injured in a shooting at the Continental Apartment high rise not far away.

Jennifer Scripps is CEO of Downtown Dallas Inc. which advocates for those who work, visit and live in downtown released the following statement:



“We’re horrified by this unprovoked attack. Nearby Downtown Dallas, Inc. (DDI) Security officers were on scene moments after it happened. We are praying for the victim’s recovery and working with law enforcement to locate the attacker. Our partners at Dallas City Hall share in our outrage and we will work together to ensure Downtown remains a safe place for all residents, workers, and visitors. We have zero tolerance for violent crime.”

Friday, police and security with Downtown Dallas Inc. were spotted near the intersection where Thursday's attack happened.

"We've been really blessed in downtown to traditionally not struggle with violent crime and we want to keep it that way,” Scripps told NBC 5.

Lynn says she will take a different route home from now on and will be looking over her shoulder after the vicious, unprovoked assault.



No arrests have been made in connection with the attack or triple shooting. Dallas police say they are investigating both incidents.