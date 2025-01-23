Man arrested in decades old Plano and Dallas child kidnapping, rape cases; Police investigate whether more victims exist

Police detectives in Plano and Dallas have arrested a man allegedly linked to two separate cold case investigations of child abduction and sexual assault dating back to the 1990s.

Detectives are eager to share old photographs of the suspect, Nicholas Ray Carney, fearing there could be additional alleged victims.

“[The photographs] may jog their memory and say, 'Yeah, I remember seeing this person on this day and this location,” said Plano Police Detective Jerry Minton.

There’s increased concern given Carney’s ‘transient’ history with ties to several states and because of an 8-year gap where his whereabouts are unknown.

Carney, now 64, is in the Collin County Jail on $ 1 million bond, facing charges of kidnapping and sexual assault of a child.

“We don’t know if there are any more victims out there however, we want to turn over every rock,” said Minton.

According to Plano PD, advances in DNA and access to genealogical data online led Plano and Dallas detectives and the Texas Rangers to Carney.

Police arrested Carney at his home in Ardmore, Oklahoma, last December.

He is accused of abducting an 8-year-old girl walking in an alley near Lake Hill Lane and Parker Road in Plano on August 15, 1991.

The kidnapper was driving a dark vehicle and pulled up, grabbed one of two girls in the alley, sexually assaulted her, and later released her alive in Garland.

In 1991, police only had a sketch composite of the suspect, but detectives did save male DNA found on the victim, according to Minton.

“From our case, it was also linked up to a Dallas case in 1999 with same set of circumstances and their DNA also matched as well,” he said.

A suspect in a pickup truck abducted a 9-year-old girl on March 25, 1999, on Sunview Drive in far southeast Dallas.

Carney is accused of sexually assaulting this child and dropping her off alive in Rice, Texas.

Detectives are now piecing together Carney’s history, described as having a transient lifestyle, with ties to California, Minnesota, Georgia, Oklahoma and several counties in Texas.

Carney, police say, worked odd jobs from a door-to-door vacuum salesman, a satellite installer, and an ice cream truck man in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1980.

Carney appears to have operated in public without raising any suspicions, said Minton.

There are a few gaps in his life that detectives are eager to fill in, including unknown movements in California in the late 1970s and 80s, and eight years between the Plano and Dallas cases.

“About eight years, from 1991 to 1999,” said Minton. “So, what we’re asking for is public assistance that may know of Carney’s activities or whereabouts or if there are any similar cases in other jurisdictions, not just in the state but other cities in the country.”

Police say Carney is also a suspect in burglaries and sexual assault cases involving women but are stopping short of saying they’ve captured a serial predator.

“It feels rewarding the victim finally has at least the beginnings of some closure,” said Minton on Carney’s arrest. “Obviously the scars will always be there, but we also want people to know we don’t give up.”

Carney, aka Nicholas Carney, is described as an American Indian male, 6’0” and 205 pounds.

Anyone with information about Nicholas Carney is asked to call the Plano Police Department Tip line at 972-941-2148 or email policetips@plano.gov