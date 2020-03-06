Plano

Man Arrested in Connection with Stolen Band Instruments

By Meredith Yeomans

An arrest has been made in connection with a case involving stolen band equipment in Plano. Dallas police took Demarcus McCarthy into custody on Friday on unrelated charges.

An arrest has been made in connection with a case involving stolen band equipment in Plano. Dallas police took Demarcus McCarthy into custody on Friday on unrelated charges.

" data-ellipsis="false">

An arrest has been made in connection with a case involving stolen band equipment in Plano.

Dallas police took Demarcus McCarthy into custody on Friday on unrelated charges.

Police in Plano planned to charge him the theft of the instruments.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 29 mins ago

Local Musicians and Business Miss Out With SXSW Canceled

Rangers 51 mins ago

Roof Designed to Let Light in, Keep Heat Out at Globe Life Field

It's unclear how detectives determined McCarthy was the man seen in surveillance video walking out of Plano East Senior High School with the instruments.

Last week, police said the man tricked students by telling them he was an instrument repairman so he could access the band hall.

A saxophone and euphonium were stolen.

Police said the saxophone has been found but the euphonium is still missing.

This article tagged under:

Plano
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us