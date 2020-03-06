Man Arrested in Connection with Stolen Band Instruments

An arrest has been made in connection with a case involving stolen band equipment in Plano.

Dallas police took Demarcus McCarthy into custody on Friday on unrelated charges.

Police in Plano planned to charge him the theft of the instruments.

It's unclear how detectives determined McCarthy was the man seen in surveillance video walking out of Plano East Senior High School with the instruments.

Last week, police said the man tricked students by telling them he was an instrument repairman so he could access the band hall.

A saxophone and euphonium were stolen.

Police said the saxophone has been found but the euphonium is still missing.