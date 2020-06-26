Man Arrested in Connection With Shooting of Watauga Police Officer

A man is in custody in connection with a shooting incident in Watauga on Monday.

Britt Jacoby Moody was arrested Thursday after police tracked him to a Fort Worth motel.

According to Watauga police, Moody surrendered peacefully.

Police said Moody shot one officer and ran over another officer's foot while trying to avoid arrest on Monday night.

A Watauga police officer was shot in the arm while confronting a suspect in a chase, police confirm. Search continues for suspect. Bad weather is not helping in search as police chopper is grounded.



Moody is charged with two accounts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, one charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer, and one charge of evading arrest.

His bond is currently set at $2,120,000.