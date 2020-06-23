Watauga Police Officer Shot in Arm After Chase With Stolen Vehicle

A North Texas police officer was shot in the arm by the driver of a stolen vehicle following a chase that led officers from multiple cities into Watauga late Monday, authorities confirmed.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Watauga police said officers were in pursuit of a vehicle when it drove into Virgil R. Anthony Sr. Park in Watauga.

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle bailed out on foot.

Officers from North Richland Hills, Haltom City and Fort Worth assisted in the search. At one point, authorities collapsed their original search perimeter, but later in the night, officers located the suspect in the area.

During the encounter, Watauga police said an officer was shot in the arm. Officers did not return fire and the suspect fled on foot again.

Police said the wounded officer is expected to be OK.

Multiple police units are still on scene and officers are still looking for the suspect as of 4 a.m. Tuesday.

A police helicopter that was expected to assist in the search was grounded due to weather, officials said.

