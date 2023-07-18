Fort Worth

Man arrested in connection with Fort Worth shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured

The arrest comes one month after the deadly quadruple shooting

By NBCDFW Staff

Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of four people at a Fort Worth apartment complex last month.

Fort Worth police announced that 37-year-old Marcus Robinson was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting left 38-year-old Jerron Albritton dead and three others injured.

The victims were found at the Handley Apartments on June 21. Albritton was pronounced dead at the scene with gunshot wounds to the head and back, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police have not released any details on what led to the shooting.

