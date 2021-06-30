Man Arrested in 18-Year-Old's Slaying in West Oak Cliff: Police Documents

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Monday in west Oak Cliff during a gun transaction, according to police documents.

Michael Anthony Contreras-Kelly, 18, was found shot at around 9 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Cold Town Lane, near Preakness Lane, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

A witness told police that Contreras-Kelly had gone to meet with at least two people for a gun transaction. Nicholas Shykeen Levels took the firearm from Contreras-Kelly, and the other person shot Contreras-Kelly multiple times, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Both Levels and the other person fled, but Levels later went to Parkland Memorial Hospital a gunshot wound, the affidavit stated.

Levels was taken to Dallas police headquarters where he admitted being at the location with another person and to taking the gun, but refused to provide any names, according to the affidavit.

Levels was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail on a capital murder charge. His bail has been set at $500,000.