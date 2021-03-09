Man Arrested After Stealing Dallas Fire-Rescue Ambulance From Hospital

A Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance has been returned after being stolen from a hospital on Tuesday morning.

According to police, DFR 39 was taken from Baylor Scott & White Health by a male suspect at approximately 1:28 a.m.

Police said a chase ensued, and the suspect drove the ambulance along Interstate 30 before being stopped by Dallas County sheriff's deputies near the MacArthur Exit.

The chase lasted roughly 10 minutes in total, police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, the suspect was in custody, and the vehicle was brought back to the hospital, police said.