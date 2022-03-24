Man Arrested After Driving 900 Miles to Meet Teenage Girl for Sex in McKinney

A man has been charged with solicitation of a minor after driving 900 miles to McKinney to meet who he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, investigators with the Child Exploitation Unit arrested 27-year-old Richard Jenkins, II, of Bricelyn, Minnesota, on Saturday.

Officials Jenkins had been communicating with an undercover investigator who was posing as a 15-year-old girl in McKinney in an online chat.

In the online chat, Jenkins made clear his intentions to meet and engage in sexual activity, officials said.

According to officials, Jenkins drove more than 900 miles to pick the teenage girl up and take her back to Minnesota. Jenkins instructed her to tell her parents that she would be staying for a week at a camp in his home state.

Collin County deputies arrested Jenkins in a local park on Saturday and processed him into the Collin County Detention Facility, officials said.

Jenkins was charged with online solicitation of a minor involving sexual conduct. He is currently free after posting a $250,000 bond.

"Please diligently monitor your children's online activities," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said. "This man drove 12 straight hours with the intent to pick up a 15-year-old child so he could drive her out of state and sexually assault her. If you suspect that any person is communicating inappropriately with your child online, please report this matter to your nearest law enforcement agency. In Collin County, we will continue to work hard to hunt those who seek to prey upon our children."