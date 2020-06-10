Man Arrested, Accused of Online Solicitation of a Minor

A man was arrested Monday, accused of trying to engage in sexual activity with a minor child.

Daniel Alexander Beard-Rios made arrangements to travel to McKinney with the intention of meeting and engaging in sexual activity with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, according to the Collin County Sheriff.

The 22-year-old man was actually talking with an undercover officer, the sheriff's department said, and charged him with Online Solicitation of a Minor Under the Age of 14.

Investigators with the Collin County Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) arrested Beard-Rios on Monday after communicating with him earlier that week over a chat forum.

Beard-Rios is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.