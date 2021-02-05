Man Arrested, Accused in Fatal Shooting in South Dallas

A Dallas man is in custody and facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Joseph Kemp.

Dallas police said they were called to a shooting on the 5000 block of Corrigan Court just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 6.

When they arrived at the location they found Kemp with an apparent gunshot wound. Kemp was then transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said Friday that 42-year-old Donny Ray Geter was arrested and charged with Kemp's murder following an interview with homicide detectives.

Geter was transported to Lew Sterrett Jail on Thursday, Feb. 4. As of Friday afternoon, his bond had not yet been set and it's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.