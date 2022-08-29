Man Accused of Killing Estranged Wife's Friend in Fort Worth, Charged With Murder: Police

According to Fort Worth Police Department, a man who is accused of killing the friend of his estranged wife in Fort Worth has been arrested.

Police received a call about a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 5200 block of Village Lane.

Police say the estranged husband got into a physical altercation with the other man and later shot him. The victim was transported to the hospital by MedStar where he later died.

The suspect, 48-year-old David Arce, has been charged with murder.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released and police say the Gun Violence unit has been notified.