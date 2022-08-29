Fort Worth

Man Accused of Killing Estranged Wife's Friend in Fort Worth, Charged With Murder: Police

By NBC DFW Staff

Metro Video

According to Fort Worth Police Department, a man who is accused of killing the friend of his estranged wife in Fort Worth has been arrested.

Police received a call about a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 5200 block of Village Lane.

Police say the estranged husband got into a physical altercation with the other man and later shot him. The victim was transported to the hospital by MedStar where he later died.

The suspect, 48-year-old David Arce, has been charged with murder.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released and police say the Gun Violence unit has been notified.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth policefort worth homicide
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us