Dallas

Man, 50, dies after being found shot inside vehicle in South Dallas

By De'Anthony Taylor

NBC 5 News

Police are investigating a homicide after a man who was found shot inside a vehicle overnight in the South Dallas area died.

The shooting occurred just after midnight in the 3600 block of Dixon Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were called to the location after reports of a disturbance, which escalated to unidentified suspects firing gunshots.

Investigators said when they arrived at the scene, they learned a crash happened shortly after the shooting and later found 50-year-old Danyeal Garret suffering from gunshot wounds inside the crashed vehicle.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Garrett, who was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics, died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and no other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Shelton at 214-671-4740 or c.shelton@dallaspolice.gov.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Denton 2 hours ago

79-year-old in motorized scooter fatally struck by truck in Denton, police say

Fort Worth 3 hours ago

Driver accused of fleeing Fort Worth crash after victim was ejected from vehicle

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

DallasCrime and Courts
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us