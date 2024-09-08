Man, 50, dies after being found shot inside vehicle in South Dallas

Police are investigating a homicide after a man who was found shot inside a vehicle overnight in the South Dallas area died.

The shooting occurred just after midnight in the 3600 block of Dixon Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 8.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were called to the location after reports of a disturbance, which escalated to unidentified suspects firing gunshots.

Investigators said when they arrived at the scene, they learned a crash happened shortly after the shooting and later found 50-year-old Danyeal Garret suffering from gunshot wounds inside the crashed vehicle.

Garrett, who was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics, died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and no other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Shelton at 214-671-4740 or c.shelton@dallaspolice.gov.

