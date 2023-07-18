Allen mall gunman was killed by police officer's shot to the head, medical examiner confirms

An autopsy report confirms the man who fired on shoppers at the Allen Premium Outlets in May, killing eight people and wounding seven others, was shot and killed by a police officer.

A report from the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office was released Tuesday showing the gunman had three distinct gunshot wounds, including one to the head that was immediately fatal.

The medical examiner said the condition of the gunman's head indicated the shot was not self-inflicted. The bullet perforated the brain, the report said, killing the gunman immediately.

The gunman was shot two other times, once in the upper right ear where it damaged tissue and once in the right arm where it fractured the humerus.

Toxicology reports confirmed the gunman only had caffeine in his system and there was no indication of alcohol or drug use.

The medical examiner's report confirmed none of the gunman's wounds were self-inflicted and they were all the result of law enforcement action.

The officer who shot the gunman, who has not yet been identified publicly, was cleared of any wrongdoing by a Collin County grand jury in June. Following the grand jury decision, Allen Police released his body camera video showing how he tracked the sounds of gunfire through the sprawling mall to take down the gunman.

Among those killed in the May 6 attack were three children, including two young sisters and a little boy who died alongside his parents. Three other adults were killed, including a mall security guard who died helping direct shoppers to safety.