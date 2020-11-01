Dallas

Male Found Fatally Shot at Pleasant Grove Gas Station

Police said detectives are attempting to develop leads in the shooting, the city's 199th homicide this year

One person was fatally shot at a Pleasant Grove gas station early Sunday, Dallas police say.

Officers were called about 12:48 a.m. to the Texaco in the 6800 block of Lake June Road, near North Jim Miller Road, where they found the victim shot inside his vehicle.

The victim, a male whose name and age has not been released, was pronounced dead at the location.

Police said detectives are attempting to develop leads in the shooting, the city's 199th homicide this year.

No additional details have been released.

