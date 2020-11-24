Major Damage in Arlington After Tuesday Storms

Severe storms left behind some major damage in Arlington Tuesday night.
It appears one of the hardest-hit areas is just south of West Pioneer Parkway near South Cooper Street.
The roof of the drive-thru at the Burger Box restaurant in that area collapsed on top of two cars that were waiting in line. Three people were inside those cars when the roof came crashing down on top of their cars. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.
Debris could be seen all around that area.
Next door to the Burger Box, a Safelite AutoGlass shop was also damaged. Video from the scene showed the garage doors of the shop blown off, and glass all over the parking lot.
The Arlington Fire Department and Arlington Police Department said they have responded to multiple locations in Arlington with reports of collapsed buildings. The teams are assessing the structures, triaging potential patients, and moving to other reported locations.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.