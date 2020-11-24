Major Damage in Arlington After Tuesday Storms

Severe storms left behind some major damage in Arlington Tuesday night.

It appears one of the hardest-hit areas is just south of West Pioneer Parkway near South Cooper Street.

The roof of the drive-thru at the Burger Box restaurant in that area collapsed on top of two cars that were waiting in line. Three people were inside those cars when the roof came crashing down on top of their cars. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.

Storm damage on South Cooper in Arlington. This is Burger Box. People trapped in 2 vehicles when part of drive-thru collapsed. Firefighters rescued them and they are OK. Other damage nearby. https://t.co/YOuOMb0A2m pic.twitter.com/g2cCTxH3oW — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) November 25, 2020

Debris could be seen all around that area.

Next door to the Burger Box, a Safelite AutoGlass shop was also damaged. Video from the scene showed the garage doors of the shop blown off, and glass all over the parking lot.

Garage doors ripped apart at Safelite Auto Glass on S. Cooper in Arlington from tonight’s storm. It was closed at the time. Lots of debris in parking lot. https://t.co/GDDcYzvUbp pic.twitter.com/wESGTTEQCD — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) November 25, 2020

The Arlington Fire Department and Arlington Police Department said they have responded to multiple locations in Arlington with reports of collapsed buildings. The teams are assessing the structures, triaging potential patients, and moving to other reported locations.

The Arlington Fire Department and @ArlingtonPD have responded to multiple locations in Arlington with reports of collapsed buildings. Our units are currently assessing the structures, triaging potential patients, and moving to other reported locations. We will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/mX0r9VnHAY — Arlington Fire Dept. (@ArlingtonTxFire) November 25, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.