Mail Thief Arrested in Richardson

Police in Richardson say they have arrested a man who was caught stealing mail from mailboxes.
Officers noticed a vehicle in an alleyway of the Richland Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

Investigators said the driver was acting suspicious while driving through the alley.

Officers pulled the driver over and discovered several pieces of stolen mail and illegal narcotics inside the car.

Richardson police said the mail included W-2 statements, bank statements, documents with names and social security numbers and other various financial documents.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Thao Duc Nguyen from Rowlett.

The recovered mail is in the process of being returned to the victims.

