Lunar New Year festival this weekend at East Arlington's Ben Thanh Plaza

The Year of the Dragon will be celebrated in East Arlington this weekend during a Lunar New Year festival at Ben Thanh Plaza.

This weekend's festivities run from Friday, Feb. 2 to Sunday, Feb. 4, and are open to the public.

Attendees can expect a Lion Dance, live music, food vendors, and a flower market to fill the plaza. Lucky money envelopes will be handed out to children.

According to the city, the plaza has nearly 50 stores and a dozen places to grab something to eat.

Many countries observe the lunar calendar, such as China, Korea, and Vietnam. This year, the Lunar New Year is on Saturday, Feb. 10, and traditionally kicks off two weeks of festivities.

In the Year of the Dragon, NBC News reported people can expect a lot of good fortune but only if they’re harnessing the animal’s most important quality: compassion.