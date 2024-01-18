Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Kimbell Art Museum

NBC 5 invites you to ring in the Year of the Dragon at the Kimbell Art Museum’s Lunar New Year Celebration on Friday, February 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Fort Worth. This happy hour event co-hosted by the Kimbell and Fort Worth Sister Cities International.

Highlights from the celebration will include traditional Chinese music performed by the Dallas Guzheng Association, new year couplet artmaking, and an Asian art-themed scavenger hunt. This event is FREE and open to the public. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Lunar New Year Celebration 2024

Kimbell Art Museum

Friday, February 9

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

3333 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Fort Worth, Texas 76107

www.kimbellart.org

SUPPORT

The Kimbell is supported in part by Arts Fort Worth, the Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Promotional support is provided by American Airlines, NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and PaperCity.

VISITOR INFORMATION

Admission to the museum’s permanent collection is always free. Special exhibition admission is free for active-duty military, veterans, and their families during Blue Star Family Sunday and is free for all during family festivals. Normal admission is $18 for adults; $16 for seniors, K–12 educators, students and military personnel; $14 for ages 6–11; free for children under 6; and $3 for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients. Admission is half-price all day on Tuesdays and after 5 p.m. on Fridays. The Kimbell Art Museum is open Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Fridays, noon–8 p.m.; Sundays, noon–5 p.m.; closed Mondays, New Year’s Day, July 4, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. For general information, call 817-332-8451.

ABOUT THE KIMBELL ART MUSEUM

The Kimbell Art Museum, owned and operated by the Kimbell Art Foundation, is internationally renowned for both its collections and its architecture. The Kimbell’s collections range in period from antiquity to the 20th century and include European masterpieces by artists such as Fra Angelico, Michelangelo, Caravaggio, Bernini, Velázquez, Vigée Le Brun, Monet, Cézanne, Picasso and Matisse; important collections of Egyptian and classical antiquities; and the art of Asia, Africa and the Ancient Americas.

The museum’s 1972 building, designed by the American architect Louis I. Kahn, is widely regarded as one of the outstanding architectural achievements of the modern era. A second building, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, opened in 2013 and now provides space for special exhibitions, dedicated classrooms and a 289-seat auditorium with excellent acoustics for music. For more information, visit www.kimbellart.org.