Dallas

LULAC Request Action From Gov. Abbott for Immigrant Teens in Dallas

Several buses arrived at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center late Wednesday in Dallas under escort by federal vehicles.
NBC 5 News

On Wednesday, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) will hold a press conference outside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

Domingo Garcia, LULAC National President is expected to issue an official request to Governor Greg Abbott to authorize the Texas Rangers to apply for an "S" visa with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on behalf of all arriving immigrant teens that are currently being housed in the convention center.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Garcia is also expected to request the Secretary of Homeland Security to provide the teens temporary legal status and unite them within three days with family members.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 20 mins ago

Court Upholds Fort Worth ISD's Firing of Teacher Who Labeled Students as ‘Illegal' in Tweets

LULAC will also ask FEMA to allow community groups and the media access to all children detention centers in the country in the next 48 hours.

The press conference will be streamed at the top of this article.

Approximately 1,500 unaccompanied minors from Central America being held at the convention center in Dallas.

Officials' goal is to find, vet and reunite the boys, ages 15-17, with family or sponsors in the U.S., as they await their asylum request in the immigration court system.

This article tagged under:

DallasImmigrationKay Bailey Hutchison Convention CenterLULAC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us