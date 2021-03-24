LULAC Request Action From Gov. Abbott for Immigrant Teens in Dallas

On Wednesday, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) will hold a press conference outside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

Domingo Garcia, LULAC National President is expected to issue an official request to Governor Greg Abbott to authorize the Texas Rangers to apply for an "S" visa with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on behalf of all arriving immigrant teens that are currently being housed in the convention center.

Garcia is also expected to request the Secretary of Homeland Security to provide the teens temporary legal status and unite them within three days with family members.

LULAC will also ask FEMA to allow community groups and the media access to all children detention centers in the country in the next 48 hours.

Approximately 1,500 unaccompanied minors from Central America being held at the convention center in Dallas.

Officials' goal is to find, vet and reunite the boys, ages 15-17, with family or sponsors in the U.S., as they await their asylum request in the immigration court system.