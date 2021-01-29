Lowe's

Lowe's to Hire 1,000+ Workers in Dallas-Fort Worth

Lowe's plans for 50,000 positions opening across the nation in the spring, with many in North Texas

By Logan McElroy

Bruce Bennett | Getty Images

Home improvement store Lowe's prepares to fill 1,050 jobs in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in preparation for the rush of essential projects of the spring.

Lowe's busiest season is calling for more than 50,000 jobs nationwide, including seasonal, year-round part-time and full-time workers.

According to the retail company, training will be provided on the job, and career advancement opportunities are available at all levels. In addition, health and wellness benefits are available upon employment.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Grand Prairie 6 mins ago

Grand Prairie Library Cooking Class Helps Families Stretch Budget

Job seekers can visit jobs.lowes.com/spring or text "JOBS" to LOWES (56937) to learn about nearby opportunities and apply.

This article tagged under:

Lowe'sjobs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us