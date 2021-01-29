Lowe's to Hire 1,000+ Workers in Dallas-Fort Worth

Home improvement store Lowe's prepares to fill 1,050 jobs in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in preparation for the rush of essential projects of the spring.

Lowe's busiest season is calling for more than 50,000 jobs nationwide, including seasonal, year-round part-time and full-time workers.

According to the retail company, training will be provided on the job, and career advancement opportunities are available at all levels. In addition, health and wellness benefits are available upon employment.

Job seekers can visit jobs.lowes.com/spring or text "JOBS" to LOWES (56937) to learn about nearby opportunities and apply.