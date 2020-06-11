Lone Star Park to Open to Fans Sunday

Add Lone Star Park to the list of North Texas businesses reopening this month.

The horse-racing track in Grand Prairie will start allowing visitors in the stands Sunday through the rest of the racing season, which ends Aug. 11.

Opening at 50% capacity, the track will check the temperature of all guests and set social distancing guidelines, but will not require face masks.

Additionally, concessions and bars will open with "limited offerings."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed stadiums to open to fans at a limited capacity in May. The Texas Motorplex in Ennis was the first such location to reopen to fans on June 6.