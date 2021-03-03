Lone Star at Grand Prairie to Hold National Anthem Auditions for 2021 Thoroughbred Season

The Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie will hold its annual National Anthem auditions on Tuesday, March 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Soloists, duets, choirs, instrumentalists and groups are all invited to audition.

Anyone interested must audition in person in order to perform the National Anthem during Lone Star Park's 2021 Thoroughbred Season, which begins April 22 and continues through July 11.

Hopefuls must perform the "The Star-Spangled Banner" a cappella in two minutes or less. Participants must memorize the lyrics before the audition.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to Lone Star Park, the auditions will be held outdoors, weather permitting.

Auditions will be held in Lone Star Park winner's circle and each performer will be recorded and shown on the track's infield Daktronics screen.

Lone Star Park said it reminds participants that a half second delay will be heard in the sound system during your performance.

All auditions will be walk-up only, and reservations are not available.

Recorded performances will be reviewed and judged by Lone Star Park officials on a later date.

All participants will be notified via email by April 15 of whether or not they were chosen to perform. Each person selected to perform will receive four reserved seats on their performance date, Lone Star Park said.

Lone Star Park is located one half-mile north on Belt Line Road off Interstate 30 at 1000 Lone Star Parkway in Grand Prairie, 12 miles west of Dallas and 20 miles east of Fort Worth.