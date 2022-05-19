The main gate outside Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in White Settlement is closed Thursday morning after a man fatally shot himself after apparently trying to access the facility, police say.

According to White Settlement Police Department, a man arrived at the facility's main gate near Clifford Street and Spur 341/Lockheed Boulevard shortly after 5:30 a.m.

At some point during the man's interaction with security, police said he made "concerning statements" before pulling out a shotgun and fatally shooting himself.

No other people were injured during the shooting, police said.

White Settlement Chief of Police Christopher Cook said his department was called to the gate and worked with several other agencies to respond to the incident.

"Anytime you have a shooting in progress at a defense contractor or in and around the Naval Air Station, we're going to have a surge response which is what happened this morning," Cook said.

Cook said the man made unspecific concerning statements to Lockheed Martin security while looking for a federal law enforcement agency that may be located on the grounds or at the nearby NASJRB.

Ken Ross, a spokesman for Lockheed Martin, said Thursday morning that the man wasn't asking for someone at the aeronautics company.

Because of the man's statements to security, Cook said, bomb techs from the Fort Worth Police Department were called in to get a closer look at a briefcase in the man's vehicle. Shortly after 10 a.m., police said there were no explosive devices found in the man's vehicle.

Once the scene is secured, the man's remains will be turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner for official identification. Cook said they have a preliminary ID on the man and that agents and officers visited people known to the person Thursday morning and determined there were no other threats to the community.

"Every location we've checked we've found no additional threats. We don't believe there are any ongoing threats with the Naval Air Station or Lockheed Martin," Cook said. "So right now we're playing it safe out of an abundance of caution when it comes to making sure there are no explosive devices in the vehicle."

The Lockheed Martin facility in Fort Worth is adjacent to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and is where the aeronautics company builds the F-35 Lightning II, the most advanced military strike fighter in the world. Thousands of employees work at the facility every day.

While the investigation unfolds, the facility remains open to employees. The gate at Spur 341 northbound is closed and employees must enter the facility through alternate gates, police said. The closed gate is expected to open someone before noon.

If you are considering suicide or if you know someone considering suicide, you can call 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) for help. En Espanol: Red Nacional de Prevencion del Suicidio 1-888-628-9454. An online chat option has been added HERE. Additional suicide prevention resources are available HERE.