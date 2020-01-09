Local Ride-Share Drivers to Learn How to Spot Victims of Sex Trafficking

North Texas Uber drivers will get a chance to learn how to identify and report cases of human trafficking.

California-based Uber says it's partnering with the office of Attorney General Ken Paxton to host information sessions in Dallas, Fort Worth and Plano, in addition to Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

"Our office will continue to grow our trainings, open resources, and work with partners, like Uber, that are equally dedicated to protecting Texans, Paxton said in a news release provided by Uber.

"Each person who understands not only what human trafficking is but also how to combat it brings our great state another step forward in ending this horrific and dehumanizing crime."

Uber says the following sessions are scheduled:

Dallas

Fort Worth

Plano