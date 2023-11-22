Local pie shop sells over 500 pies for Thanksgiving

Boxes tower throughout the cozy shop and delicious scents waft from the kitchen in the back.

Laughter floats from the employees as they stand around kitchen tables putting the finishing touches on holiday pies.

Humble: simply good pies, has been serving up fresh baked pies since 2018.

Even through a fire and a cancer diagnosis, nothing has stopped Sean Jett from doing what he loves.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“Pie is love,” said Sean. “Pie is really associated with memories and that’s something that has always been close to my heart.”

Sean and his wife, Erin, have talked about opening a pie shop since they were in college. In 2017 when they took the leap and started selling pie, Erin said she had never seen Sean happier.

During Thanksgiving week Sean and his team will make over 500 pies. They serve specialty flavors like cranberry apple and sweet potato, but pumpkin and pecan are always top sellers.

Pecan pie had been a longtime favorite in Texas. According to data from Google Trends, pecan pie was the most searched pie in Texas ahead of the pie-centric holiday.

#Thanksgiving comes with many traditions, and football is high on the list. Which Thanksgiving NFL game are you most looking forward to? pic.twitter.com/cI0HNCz1FI — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 20, 2023

While the classics are always good, Sean likes to come up with his own unique spice blend and flavors.

However, his taste buds are not what they used to be. After his cancer diagnosis in June, he has struggled with taste, so he relies on what he knows to create new flavor profiles.

NBC DFW Holiday pies from Humble: simply good pies.

The people of Humble are no stranger of tragedy. In 2022 a fire consumed the pie shop. It wasn’t even a question in his mind if they would work to rebuild the shop.

“This is what we do, we have people in this community and this neighborhood that love coming here,” said Sean. “We had weddings that were on the books, we still covered all of our prior obligations.”

Within eight months Humble was open again, but Sean didn’t leave his customers hanging. A week after the fire Sean found a commissary kitchen to complete a wedding order they had promised.

This week Sean and his team will be busy prepping and serving up their delicious pies up until Wednesday night.

“We work our tail ends off for five solid days getting everyone’s pies ready,” said Sean.

Don’t worry, if you missed the order deadline Sean bakes extra pies that customers can come and pick up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving is their biggest holiday, but Humble serves fresh pies all year. Sean creates special flavors for each season and his favorite one is inspired by king cake.

Sean is a Dallas local, but his family is from Louisiana and he tries to infuse pieces of his family into his business.

“My goal was to try and make this feel like sitting down in grandma’s house or a little café in New Orleans,” said Sean. “Come on in sit down enjoy a slice of pie, get a cup of coffee and just relax. Have a good time.”