Want to give back this holiday season? Tips on how to get started

Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

It’s that time of year when giving back is top of mind for so many.

Countless organizations across North Texas are looking for volunteers and donations to help families in need this holiday season.

The Dallas Foundation, which has given more than $1 billion since being founded in 1929, says nonprofits rely on the season of giving to keep the resources flowing throughout the rest of the year.

“This time of year is such a great time to stop and think about gratitude and North Texas is such a generous and philanthropic community,” said Mackenzie Causey, The Dallas Foundation Director of Strategic Partnerships & Donor Engagement. “Whether it’s some of your time, a donation, or the power of your voice in your local community - we can all make a difference.”

The struggle this season for nonprofits continues to be the economy. According to Giving USA, which produces the longest-running report on charitable giving in the United States, charitable donations were down in 2022 compared to 2020 and 2021.

According to the report, it’s the third time it has fallen this much in 40 years – the common factor being inflation and other economic struggles.

Volunteerism has also seen a decline for decades, only made worse since 2020.

"Honestly, all of our nonprofit partners need help and I think COVID just expedited the need and exacerbated the need,” said Causey. "It is so important for a nonprofit to have the support – either through volunteering or the financial commitment from the public. And over time when giving goes down, either financially or through volunteering, that can impact a nonprofit drastically because that's where their resources come from, which impacts the services that they can provide to our community."

If you're looking to make a difference in the world, Causey offers the following tips.

Know Your Charity: Charities must provide detailed information to interested donors. Never give to a charity you know nothing about.

Find Out Where Your Dollars Go: Ask the organization if some particular projects or programs need extra support during the holiday season or if they would prefer a contribution towards their operating expenses (we call these unrestricted funds).

Give Directly: Rather than give through a third-party website or middleman, it is more efficient and less risky to give directly to the group you want to support.

Do Not Be Misled: Some questionable charities use an impressive name that closely resembles the name of a respected, legitimate organization. There are ways to research nonprofit organizations including guidestar.org or charitynavigator.org, where you can learn more about charities across the country.

“We know it can be overwhelming to pick a cause or organization - there are so many worthy and amazing nonprofits in North Texas,” Causey said.

Causey suggests talking to friends or family and researching to find more causes in North Texas to give to. You can also see if your employer has a matching program or any partnerships with nonprofit organizations.

“People give time or money for many reasons, from wanting to contribute to something larger than themselves to making a positive difference. Some people are guided by their faith and others want to create an opportunity for their family to come together for a common purpose,” said Causey.

The Dallas Foundation also funnels donations into a Community Impact Fund that focuses exclusively on the needs of Dallas County. Each year, the board and staff award grants from the fund to nonprofit organizations working to improve communities.

For volunteer efforts, a one-stop-shop for finding organizations to volunteer with is Volunteer Now. The local nonprofit runs a website that compiles a list of all the organizations that need volunteers, at www.voly.org. The list is also accessible through a smartphone app.

Volunteers can browse hundreds of opportunities by location or type, and sign up directly through the website to the organization.

On that note NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are again sponsoring the Salvation Army Angel Tree. From now through Dec. 2, you can adopt an angel and make the holidays happier for a child, someone living with special needs, or an older adult. Click here for details.