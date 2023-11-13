Salvation Army Angel Tree program in full swing

Malls across North Texas have the Salvation Army Angel Trees trimmed with tags for tens of thousands of angels in need.

"We have seen an increase in demand," Salvation Army Senior Director of Community Relations Christina Cavalier said. "Things cost more. Utilities have gone up, rent, mortgages, and people's budgets are just squeezed more than they ever have been."

This is the 33rd year for the gift-giving program that provides basic needs and gift wants for children, adults with disabilities, and seniors on a fixed budget, thanks to generous shoppers who donate.

'We are very fortunate that we are here in North Texas, which is one of the most generous communities in our country," Cavalier said.

Perla Castillo came to adopt an angel with her daughter because she wanted her to learn the importance of giving.

"Because her mom has been through it before. So now we're in a position to give back," Castillo explained, saying she once relied on the Angel Tree program. "I just want her to be able to know that it's good to give out and not having to have something in return."

"Not every angel knows where the gifts come from. For kids, they may think it comes from their parents or from Santa Claus," Cavalier said. This is really meaningful to people, whether it's providing Christmas for their children, or adults with special needs, or senior citizens who are on a fixed income."

You can adopt an angel for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program through December 2; the day gifts must be returned to a drop-off location.

"It's just kind of heartwarming knowing there is a little help out there in this world we live in today," Castillo said.